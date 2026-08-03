Single Tori Spelling, 53, Shows Off Her Cleavage in Revealing Halter Bikini: Photos

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Tori Spelling is single and thriving! The 53-year-old actress wowed as she put her cleavage on full display while posing outside in photos posted to her social media account on Sunday, August 2.

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling paired her black bikini with jeans shorts and sandals.

Spelling styled the stunning black bikini with trendy light-wash jean shorts and green sandals. She left her blonde bob down while accessorizing with dainty gold jewelry, black sunglasses and a gold pant chain. In a few of the snaps, Spelling was looking away from the camera, while in the last two photos, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared close-ups of the details on her jean shorts.

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'You Look Amazing'

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Her fans raved over the look via the comments section.

She captioned the photos "Intermission," with her fans gushing over the star in the comments section. "Love this haircut on you!" wrote one person. Another said, "Tori you look absolutely beautiful, s--- and super hot." "You look so beautiful, Tori," a third commented, as a fourth chimed in, "You look amazing." The snaps come less than a year after Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott settled their divorce in October 2025 following two decades together.

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'This Was One of the Easiest Divorces in Hollywood'

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott continue to co-parent their five kids.

On the November 10 episode of her podcast "misSPELLING," she opened up for the first time about their split. "I am officially divorced. It's been quite a journey," she shared at the beginning of the podcast episode. "I gotta say, you guys, this is something never said — this was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood. You can quote me there. S---- it — take Hollywood out. This is one of the easiest divorces [ever]." "It's so interesting because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce," Spelling said. She explained that the reason the divorce went smoothly is "a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love and setting a good example."

'I Am Not Thinking About Dating'

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling shared in March that she is in her 'power era.'