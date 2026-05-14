Tori Spelling 'Ready' for a Comeback After Tumultuous Divorce, Chaotic Living Arrangements and Terrifying Car Crash
May 14 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Tori Spelling expresses her eagerness to return to the spotlight, according to sources at a recent celebration in Malibu.
The actress has garnered attention for her chaotic living arrangements and difficult divorce in recent years, but it appears she is ready to embrace a new chapter in her life.
During a gathering at Calamigos Ranch Resort & Spa, Spelling shared her ambitions with Hollywood friends Selma Blair, Audrina Patridge, and Ashlee Simpson.
A source told Page Six Spelling stated, “she’s all about Tori 2.0.” This phrase indicates her desire to reinvent herself and step back into the public eye.
Malibu Celebration Drew Major Celebrity Guests
At the event, Spelling mentioned, “she’s ready to be back in the spotlight,” as reported by Page Six.
She also shared a light moment, discussing her daughter’s upcoming prom. “It makes it a full Donna Martin 360 in her eyes,” she remarked, referencing her character from the popular ‘90s series 90210.
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The gathering featured a surprise performance by Robin Thicke, and attendees, including Spelling, Simpson, and Patridge, danced enthusiastically in front of the stage.
They later joined Cheryl Burke to celebrate her birthday, demonstrating the fun atmosphere of the evening.
Patridge was overheard discussing her support for Spencer Pratt, her former "The Hills" co-star, in his political aspirations to become L.A.’s next mayor.
Fans Speculated About the Actress’s Next Move
The celebration attracted various celebrity couples, including Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly, Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari, and Mario and Courtney Lopez. The presence of these stars highlights the camaraderie and support surrounding Spelling as she prepares for her comeback.
As Tori Spelling aims to redefine her public persona, fans are left speculating about the possibilities ahead. Will this new phase lead to renewed success for the actress?
Only time will tell.