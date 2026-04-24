'Gorgeous' Tori Spelling Stuns in Shiny Dress for 'Michael' Premiere Following Horrific Car Accident: Photo
April 24 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Tori Spelling made a dazzling return to the spotlight following her terrifying car crash.
On Monday, April 20, the actress made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of Michael, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
In the pic, which she posted via Instagram, The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked radiant while posing in front of a golden backdrop, wearing a shimmering gold gown. Her figure-hugging, sequined dress sparkled under the lights, featuring long sleeves, a high neckline and a dramatic train that added extra flair to the moment.
She completed the look with sleek blonde hair, polished makeup and elegant heels.
Sharing a glimpse of the night on social media, Spelling captioned her post, "Gilded for the King" — a clear nod to Michael Jackson and the legacy celebrated in the film.
Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments section with love and admiration.
"GORGEOUS," one penned.
Another added, “This is stunning and you look gorgeous! Love you, Tori!”
“MJ would have loved this 🔥,” a third chimed in.
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Her stunning appearance comes just weeks after Spelling was involved in a serious car accident on April 2.
According to authorities, another driver allegedly sped through a red light, with the crash occurring around 5:45 p.m. local time. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no arrests were made.
Spelling and the seven kids were transported in three separate ambulances and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions.
Just days later, on April 7, Spelling opened up about the incident in an emotional social media post, sharing her gratitude that things weren’t worse.
“Hi, I just wanted to reach out to everyone. This took me a bit to post, because as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula,” she stated in the clip. “And we’re OK, but it’s been really overwhelming. We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse.”
She then recalled the terrifying moment the crash unfolded.
"Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked and saw he was going to full on impact into the side of our car,” she said. “And I turned hard left as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out.”
Despite the chaos, the actress made sure to thank those who stepped in to help. She gave a heartfelt shout-out to “all the first responders” who “took such good care of the kids.”
“I’m grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent,” she shared. “Thank you, everybody. Still putting my thoughts together about everything that happened and just so much gratitude for life and the bravery for all the kids in the car for what they went through. So thank you to everyone.”