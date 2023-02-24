'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Proclaims She's 'Loving This Life' After Announcing Her Relationship With Boyfriend David Woolley
Sister Wives star Christine Brown is feeling the love! The TLC personality took to Instagram on Thursday, February 23, to share a sweet snapshot as she quoted the song "Imagine" by John Lennon.
"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one," she wrote next to a selfie of herself rocking a black, leather jacket as wisps of her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders. She followed up the song lyrics with the hopeful hashtags, "#lovingthislife," "#happyandfree" and "#imaginethepossibilities."
Fans took to the comments section to praise the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with ex Kody Brown — for living her best life as she moves on with her new man, David Woolley.
"You glow and exude happiness. I am thrilled for you," one follower wrote, while another added, "I swear I don’t know you but SO happy and proud of you. I hope they all find their own spot in life."
A third fan replied, "You’re an incredible example to all of those in abusive relationships that there is hope and life after! That’s so beautiful! You’re amazing!" and a fourth gushed, "I hope all your dreams come true.❤️"
This comes not long after Christine debuted her budding relationship with her "soulmate" on social media earlier this month.
"I finally found the love of my life, David," she shared on Tuesday, February 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before," David wrote in an adorable Valentine's Day post of his own.
"When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me," he continued at the time. "I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️"
