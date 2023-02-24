'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Proclaims She's 'Loving This Life' After Announcing Her Relationship With Boyfriend David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is feeling the love! The TLC personality took to Instagram on Thursday, February 23, to share a sweet snapshot as she quoted the song "Imagine" by John Lennon.

"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one," she wrote next to a selfie of herself rocking a black, leather jacket as wisps of her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders. She followed up the song lyrics with the hopeful hashtags, "#lovingthislife," "#happyandfree" and "#imaginethepossibilities."