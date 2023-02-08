Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals She's 'Dating Someone Exclusively' One Year After Kody Split: 'He's Wonderful & Romantic'
Lucky in love! Christine Brown may have had to kiss a few frogs to find her prince — but she's now finally getting her happily ever after.
On Tuesday, February 7, the Sister Wives star spilled that she has a new man on her arm more than one year after she announced she was leaving Kody. Christine made the revelation during one of her "Car Confessions" series via her Instagram Story.
"So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively," Christine shared with her more than one million followers, gushing: "He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true."
Christine shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, as well as son Paedon, 24, with the Brown patriarch.
Though the reality star is “keeping him to [herself]” for “a little bit," Christine promised to "share pictures and everything” with fans down the line. "I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited."
Christine finished her video with a smile plastered on her face, as she finally got what she was looking for after recently entering the dating pool again.
Just last month, Christine asked her Instagram followers for tips on dating, captioning solo shots of herself posing in a sleek, all-black ensemble: "I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!"
Christine's new romance with her mystery man marks her first since she left her former husband, whom she spiritually wed in 1994, in November 2021.
“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”
Following their fallout, Kody bashed Christine for putting all of the blame on him regarding the demise of their marriage, painting him as the bad guy.
"Breaking up a marriage when you're not in love, I get it. But to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle's kids," he said during Sister Wives: One on One.
Kody speculated that she went about discussing their split in the way she had in order to come out as the good guy — and to then find herself a good guy of her own.
"I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her," he noted. "Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, 'This is risky.'"