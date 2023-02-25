'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes She Misses Boyfriend David Woolley Despite TLC Producers' Frustration Over 'Spoilers'
Rebel rebel! Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to gush about her new boyfriend, David Woolley, on social media despite rumors swirling that TLC isn't happy with her decision to flaunt "spoilers" about her budding relationship while Season 18 is still in production.
"I’m LOVING visiting my grandkids in NC! Being an Oma is the best," the 50-year-old wrote in a caption of a smiling photo of herself wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt shared on Saturday, February 25. The reality star has been spending time with Janelle's daughter, Madison Brush, 27, after she gave birth to her third child in mid February.
"I put this hoodie on though, and it reminds me of @david__woolley!!! Miss you babe!!" she added, including the hashtags "#thanksforlovingme" and "#loveyou."
David re-shared the post to his Instagram Story later that day. "Miss you more," he wrote across the picture, punctuating the sweet sentiment with a heart emoji.
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled TLC has been growing frustrated with the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with ex-husband Kody Brown — for potentially spilling plot lines of the upcoming season of the hit show.
"The Sister Wives are filming and everyone is pretty much in their own world," a source dished this week. "Christine is the rebellious one. She's the only one who's been revealing spoilers of what's to come on the next season."
"Production is furious," the source continued. "They know they can't control all her posts and tweets, but they are furious she's leaking stuff."
Christine and David first debuted their relationship on Valentine's Day, nearly a year and a half after Christine called it quits on her more than 25 year marriage with the Brown family patriarch.
"I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned a series of pictures on Tuesday, February 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
