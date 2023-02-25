Meet Her New Man: Everything We Know About Christine Brown's 'Soulmate' David Woolley

Christine always emphasized on Sister Wives that she wanted her next relationship to be full of romance, and so far, David seems to fit the bill! Although it is unclear when the pair met, it was first rumored the TLC star was in a serious relationship earlier this month. The lovebirds were recently spotted on a date on Valentine's day at a local Prohibition-themed speakeasy for dinner.

When they aren't out and about, they endlessly praise each other on Instagram, adorably referring to each other as "my king" and "my queen."

"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before," David captioned a snap of Christine on Tuesday, February 14. "I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️."