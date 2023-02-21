Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Gushes Over His 'Soulmate' During Couple's Road Trip

Christine Brown and David Woolley are living on cloud nine. Ever since debuting their blossoming romance on social media, the lovebirds haven't shied away from expressing their love for one another online — and their recent road trip made for some great PDA content.

David accompanied Christine on her recent trip to North Carolina to meet her new grand babie, Josephine, making sure to document their time together on the way there. (Josephine is the daughter of Madison Brush, whose parents are Janelle and Kody Brown.)