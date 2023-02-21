Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Gushes Over His 'Soulmate' During Couple's Road Trip
Christine Brown and David Woolley are living on cloud nine. Ever since debuting their blossoming romance on social media, the lovebirds haven't shied away from expressing their love for one another online — and their recent road trip made for some great PDA content.
David accompanied Christine on her recent trip to North Carolina to meet her new grand babie, Josephine, making sure to document their time together on the way there. (Josephine is the daughter of Madison Brush, whose parents are Janelle and Kody Brown.)
Sharing a selfie in the car while Christine was behind the wheel, David wrote: "I’m just along for the ride!" adding #christinebrown #soulmate #queen #mylove #alongfortheride.
Sister Wives fans flooded David's comments section to thank him for making their favorite former wife of Kody so happy following the exes' split.
"Thank u for giving Christine the love she deserves. I am so happy for her . Everyone is. She is an amazing lady," gushed one happy social media user, with another adding: "So happy for you two❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks for taking care of everybody’s favorite Lady! You guys look perfect for each other and I’m excited to be on the outside watching 😍Thanks for sharing. XOXO."
Ever since Christine first teased the new man on her arm — hinting earlier this month that she's "dating someone exclusively" — the reality star has slowly been introducing him to her more than one million followers.
On Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, she gushed on Instagram: "I finally found the love of my life, David." Noting that David is "wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," Christine confessed, "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath."
"I never dreamed I could find a love like this," she concluded her Instagram Official post of the two.
Mere days later, Christine shared an adorable video of the two embracing in the kitchen, writing: "I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen #dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy #thisismyyear."
Christine's year of love comes more than one year after the demise of her marriage to Kody, with the 50-year-old confirming in November 2021 that she and her former partner were over after more than 25 years of marriage.