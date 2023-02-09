'Sister Wives' Stars Christine & Janelle Brown Land Spinoff After Splitting From Kody: Source
Sister Wives alums Christine and Janelle Brown are headed for greener pastures after their respective splits from their mutual ex-husband, Kody Brown.
Following rumors that the besties wanted to branch out with their own spinoff of the hit TLC show, a source has confirmed they are currently in "serious talks" with the network and that a new series is officially in development.
The source shared that the show will explore the pair's "life after polygamy" and focus on "female empowerment." They added that several of Christine and Janelle's kids are also "on board and all for it."
Christine shares Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon Brown, 24, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with the Brown family patriarch, while Janelle has Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with Kody.
"There is conversation that Puddle Monkey Productions would be in development with them just based on history and trust, but that's only a conversation," the insider dished, referring to the Utah-based television production company that originally created Sister Wives. "There's a lot of other people interested."
The insider noted that while Puddle Monkey is eager to work with them again, the final decision is still "truly up in the air" because "they would still be working with Kody and Robyn Brown, and it would be a conflict of interest."
This comes almost two months after Christine confirmed to concerned fans that she would definitely not be leaving the mother show, despite announcing her decision to end her more than 25 year relationship with Kody in November 2021.
"I'm still doing Sister Wives," she assured her followers in a late December TikTok. "No worries, everybody. This is, in fact, the set in my home! I'm so excited. You're gonna love it."
The source spoke to The Sun about Christine and Janelle's spinoff.
