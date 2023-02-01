'Sister Wives' Alum Gwendlyn Brown Claims She Was 'Disappointed' TLC Tried To 'Exploit' Her Bisexuality

This isn't the first time Gwen has dished her on behind the scenes feelings about filming the popular TLC show. In other YouTube videos, she's spilled the details of her complicated relationships with brother Paedon Brown and mother figure Meri. As OK! previously reported, she also admitted that despite getting along with her father in real life, she finds herself "disliking" Kody on her Sister Wives rewatch.

"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she shared. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."