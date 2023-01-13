'Sister Wives' Alum Gwendlyn Brown Teases Janelle & Christine Should 'Get Together' In New Spinoff

Late last year, sources confirmed Sister Wives will not end after Season 17 despite Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and 50-year-old Christine's respective splits from Kody. The father-of-18 is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.

"It's not the end of Sister Wives. It's not going anywhere," an insider close to the Brown family said at the time. "They do have a multi-year contract. So they're going to have to figure out something. The story is not over."