'Sister Wives' Alum Gwendlyn Brown Teases Janelle & Christine Should 'Get Together' In New Spinoff
Gwendlyn Brown revealed her personal hopes for a future Sister Wives spinoff during a YouTube reaction video.
While watching a Season 17 episode of the hit TLC show, the 21-year-old quipped, "I think we should have a spin-off series where Janelle and my mom get together. Tell me you don't love that idea."
Late last year, sources confirmed Sister Wives will not end after Season 17 despite Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and 50-year-old Christine's respective splits from Kody. The father-of-18 is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.
"It's not the end of Sister Wives. It's not going anywhere," an insider close to the Brown family said at the time. "They do have a multi-year contract. So they're going to have to figure out something. The story is not over."
Christine — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — also claimed she would still be featured in the show regardless of whether or not she was technically still a sister wife.
"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she confirmed via TikTok on Wednesday, December 28. "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."
A second source even dished that Christine and Janelle may already be "gearing up" to create a spinoff of their own, apart from the main show.
"It would be more about female empowerment like 'Life After Polygamy,'" the source added. "That's the direction they're going in."
This isn't the first time Gwendlyn has put in her two cents when it comes to the show and her controversial family members. As OK! previously reported, she admitted there were moments she "disliked" her father during her recent rewatch.
"It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she confessed at the time. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."