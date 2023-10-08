'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley in 'Fairytale' Wedding 2 Years After Split From Kody Brown
Cheers to the newlyweds!
On Saturday, October 7, Sister Wives’ Christine Brown married David Woolley in Moab, Utah, with 330 guests present. The TLC star spilled to a news outlet about how her wedding was everything she’s ever wanted.
“It's a fairytale,” she gushed. “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”
The celebration of the couple’s love began on Friday, October 5, with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River.
“We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible,” Christine said of the large guest list. “We're going to have so much fun.”
“The view, the scenery, it's unreal,” David raved of the stunning western backdrop. “You can't beat it.”
After not having a traditional wedding with ex Kody Brown, Christine was excited for the momentous ceremony.
“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David shared. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”
Christine chimed in: "It’s true. I do want the big white wedding!”
The mother-of-six’s son, Paedon, and her father escorted her down the aisle as she glowed in a white dress with a plunging neckline and intricate beading detail. The duo then exchanged heartfelt vows under a flower arch in front of the Colorado River.
“We're going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me,” she said. “We wanted to make it as family oriented as possible.”
During the interview, the lovers also discussed how their romance began. Christine admitted she thought David had a "beautiful" profile when she found him on a dating website.
"All the right pictures," she remembered. "It was him with those eyes. I'm like, 'You know what? I want to be looked at with those eyes for the rest of my life.' Him with with his grandkids, and at Disneyland, and then him on a beach. I'm like, 'Yes. Sign me up for all of that!'"
David confessed that he knew Christine was someone special from the start, saying, “I'm really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she's a unicorn.”
As OK! previously reported, Christine split her ex-husband in November 2021. While married to Kody, he was also married to fellow sister wives: Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.
While Christine has clearly moved on, friend Kendra Pollard revealed Kody is still bitter about their split.
"Kody is enraged. He's broken and enraged," she said. "He gave his whole life to those women. It doesn't matter how or when [their spiritual marriages] started. He gave his life to them, he raised those children with them, and now they're all turning against him and saying that none of it was real."
