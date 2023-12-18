OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Husband David Woolley Defends Her After Kody Accuses Ex of Being a Manipulative 'Mean Girl'

mixcollage dec am
Source: @davidwoolley/instagram; mega
By:

Dec. 18 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Kody Brown didn't hold back on his feelings about his estranged ex-wife Christine's behavior since their split.

On the latest episode of TLC's Sister Wives: One on One special, the father-of-18 accused her of being a cruel to him and his only remaining wife, Robyn.

sister wives kody brown paranoia mykelti bittersweet gender reveal
Source: TLC

Kody accused Christine of being a 'mean girl' in a recent episode of 'Sister Wives'.

"What bothers me is her disposition towards me," Kody said. "That she laughs. Mocks my suffering and laughs about it… She's just kind of teasing, pushing buttons, being a mean girl."

However, after previously referring to her as "manipulative" and "Machiavellian," Christine's new husband, David Woolley, jumped to her defense.

sister wives david woolley defends christine kody calls her mean girl
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023.

"He's definitely wrong on her being backstabbing and stuff like, oh, Machiavellian. No, she's not that at all. I don't see that," the construction exec claimed. "And I'm a people person. I can read people. She's not that way at all. She is really good. Sometimes she's a little clueless about things that go on."

As for his first impressions of Kody, he noted the Brown family patriarch "wears his emotions on his sleeve" more than he should.

"Sometimes you've got to not," he added. "But that's him and that's who he is. I can't say anything differently. Would I be like that? No. You know, it's just he wants you to hear him."

sister wives david woolley defends christine kody calls her mean girl
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

David defended Christine after Kody called her manipulative.

When asked about his thoughts about David, Kody deferred to his wife's opinion on the older man.

"I met David for 15 minutes, had a conversation, a very mild, light conversation. He mostly talked with Robyn and she thought he was very sweet," he explained of the meeting. "Christine's chosen him, so I think it's a good match, but I know nothing. I hope that she's very happy."

sister wives david woolley defends christine kody calls her mean girl
Source: TLC

Kody and Christine were married for more than 25 years prior to their split.

As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave Kody. She announced their separation via social media in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage.

Two years later, the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the former polygamist — tied the knot with David surrounded by family and friends in a beautiful, Utah ceremony.

Source: OK!

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," Christine gushed in an April interview. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

