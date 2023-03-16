Tragic Truth: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Woolley's Ex-Wife Died By Suicide At 43
Sister Wives star Christine Brown first debuted her relationship with "soulmate" David Woolley this past Valentine's Day, but at the time, very little was known about the Utah-based construction executive.
It's since been confirmed that Woolley is a widower who lost his wife, Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley, to suicide in 2012 when she was only 43-years-old. The former couple had eight children together before she died.
Lehi City Police reports from 2012 stated Margaret left her home around 8 a.m. the day before her body was found. Later that day, she allegedly "sent her best friend, who lives in California, suicidal text messages, and then stopped talking to her."
David also reportedly received concerning texts and had been attempting to "call her cell phone all night."
Margaret was found not breathing and unresponsive in a hotel room on June 20, 2012. Pills and evidence of beer consumption were found at the scene and her death was later determined to be suicide by overdose.
"I was just a misunderstood-misguided lost soul who wasn't strong enough to stand alone against all the evil souls who broke me," Margaret penned in her final note, before apologizing to her children for her passing and attempting to blame David for her suicide.
"You took everything and anything good in me and broke it with your controlling manipulative ways," she continued in the note. "Please be a better father than you could ever be as a husband."
A source told an outlet that despite the harshness of her final words, David does not feel "ashamed by anything" and feels "it's a note and that's all it is."
"When people are depressed, they can say a lot of things," the source added. "And when someone's on their deathbed dying, they're going to say a lot of things."
