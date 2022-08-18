'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

As OK! previously reported, Kody has firmly stated there is no hope for ever rekindling his romantic relationship with his first wife.

"There's just nothing to talk about, really," the father-of-18 explained at the time. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."

However, because he does not believe in initiating divorce, fans have eagerly been waiting for Meri to be the one to choose to publicly leave their doomed relationship and start a new life.

Meri and Kody first tied the knot in April 1990, but the pair legally separated in 2014 so he could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Kody is also currently spiritually married to Janelle Brown.