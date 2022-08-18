'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring.
"Don't mind me, I'm just over here on another travel day, headed to do some learning, some growing, some adventure!" the mom-of-one wrote on Tuesday, August 16.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN IS LIVING IT UP DURING WEEKEND GETAWAY WITH GAL PALS: 'GOOD TIMES'
"Man, I love this life of mine!" she continued. "Taking the bull by the horns, creating my life with intention, making all the good things happen!"
"My advice? Walk through the doors that open up for you. Don't see one? Pivot and find one!" she added. "We have just one life. Make it count, live it to the fullest every day. Do the things that matter to you! Go! Go! Go! You got this!!"
WHO IS LEON BROWN? LEARN MORE ABOUT 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN'S CHILD WHO RECENTLY CAME OUT AS TRANSGENDER
Meri was all smiles as she posed for a selfie in her car while sporting a floral patterned shirt, a watch and a thick-banded silver ring on the middle finger of her left hand. However, her wedding ring was nowhere in sight.
"I hope you find the man of your dreams!!!! Cody was to [sic] much," one fan commented, prompting another follower to reply, "where does it say she has left him 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she hasn’t ..she’s a doormat ….👏👏."
A third commenter chimed in, "peep the No wedding ring…" with a third agreeing, " trust me, they are not together."
As OK! previously reported, Kody has firmly stated there is no hope for ever rekindling his romantic relationship with his first wife.
"There's just nothing to talk about, really," the father-of-18 explained at the time. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."
However, because he does not believe in initiating divorce, fans have eagerly been waiting for Meri to be the one to choose to publicly leave their doomed relationship and start a new life.
Meri and Kody first tied the knot in April 1990, but the pair legally separated in 2014 so he could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Kody is also currently spiritually married to Janelle Brown.