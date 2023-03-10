'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Beloved Dog Jack Was Diagnosed With Autoimmune Disorder After Health Scare: 'It's Like Being With My Human Kids'

The pet-loving reality star frequently showcases her dogs and their adorable antics on her Instagram, whether they are cuddling on the couch, begging for treats or rough-housing with her kids.

Last February, Janelle shared a sweet snapshot of her two pups — Bryn and Jack — climbing on her son Garrison as he sprawled out on the floor with a pillow.

"The pups love when Garrison @robertthebrown comes to play," she captioned the snap. "Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn’t notice him was mauling him just a minute ago."