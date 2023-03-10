'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Beloved Dog Jack Was Diagnosed With Autoimmune Disorder After Health Scare: 'It's Like Being With My Human Kids'
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans and friends an update after her sweet pooch suffered a concerning health scare.
"Waiting at veterinary urgent care. My buddy Jack is pretty sick," Janelle wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday night, March 9, over a picture of her poor pup curled up on his side. "It's like being with my human kids, same worry it's something serious."
The next day, Janelle returned to social media to reveal that thankfully "all is well" with her scruffy pup pal.
"He has developed an auto-immune type disorder," she wrote in the Friday, March 10, follow-up Instagram Story. "The vet said they don't know what causes them but it's manageable with medication."
The pet-loving reality star frequently showcases her dogs and their adorable antics on her Instagram, whether they are cuddling on the couch, begging for treats or rough-housing with her kids.
Last February, Janelle shared a sweet snapshot of her two pups — Bryn and Jack — climbing on her son Garrison as he sprawled out on the floor with a pillow.
"The pups love when Garrison @robertthebrown comes to play," she captioned the snap. "Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn’t notice him was mauling him just a minute ago."
Janelle has continued to document her day-to-day life as a mom, a businesswoman and as someone who is newly single since confessing she'd separated from her spiritual husband, Kody, in an episode of Sister Wives: One on One late last year.
"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled at the time, noting that the TLC star "outgrew" her ex after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Since parting ways with Kody, the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — has been splitting her time between her home in Arizona and visits with family in several other states, including North Carolina, Utah and Nevada.
