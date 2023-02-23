'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Confirms She Still Lives In Flagstaff Home Following Kody Split

Janelle Brown took to Instagram to confirm that she is still living in Flagstaff, Ariz., at least part time, following her breakup from ex Kody Brown.

The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch— announced she'd separated from Kody late last year on a trailer for the Sister Wives: One on One special, and has since been splitting her time between Arizona and visits with her children in several other states.