'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Confirms She Still Lives In Flagstaff Home Following Kody Split
Janelle Brown took to Instagram to confirm that she is still living in Flagstaff, Ariz., at least part time, following her breakup from ex Kody Brown.
The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch— announced she'd separated from Kody late last year on a trailer for the Sister Wives: One on One special, and has since been splitting her time between Arizona and visits with her children in several other states.
"Made it back to Flagstaff late last night just as this crazy strong storm was really revving up," the TLC star captioned a video of the inclement weather shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 22. "So glad my flight was able to land."
"It was a wild experience from plane to terminal and then getting home," she continued. "All is well though."
As OK! previously reported, Janelle had been in North Carolina for a few days after her oldest daughter, Maddie, gave birth to her and husband Caleb Brush's third child together.
Little Josephine Lee Brush made her grand debut on Saturday, February 11, weighing 8lbs and 9 oz.
"Meeting Joey (Josephine) 😍. I love the grandma life!" the 53-year-old captioned a photo of her holding the newborn on Sunday, February 12. "Saw the baby and then headed back home to hang out with Axel and Evie. Life is good."
Aside from her time in Arizona and North Carolina, Janelle often travels to her old stomping grounds in Las Vegas, Nev., where her oldest son, Logan, currently lives with his wife. She also seems to regularly pay visits to her bestie and former sister wife, Christine, in Utah.
Janelle and Kody spiritually tied the knot in 1993. She was the polygamist's second wife. Although the former couple appeared to have a more solid relationship than some of Kody's other partners since Sister Wives premiered back in 2010, they eventually made the decision to separate some time after Christine and Kody called it quits in November 2021.
