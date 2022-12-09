'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Leaves Kody Following Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage
That's a wrap! Rumors swirled for months that Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's rocky relationship was headed for a spiritual divorce. Now, a source has confirmed the mother-of-six has officially left the Brown family patriarch to set off on the next chapter of her life.
"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled, adding that the television personality made the decision to leave her husband of nearly 30 years because she "outgrew him."
Fans have speculated for over a year that Janelle would be the next sister wife to leave Kody after his third wife, Christine, called it quits on their marriage in November 2021. As Season 17 of the hit TLC series followed the details of their split, it has also explored the slow deterioration of Janelle and Kody's relationship.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle admitted in the Sunday, December 4, episode of the show that she felt Kody had disregarded her needs for years after he accused her of making personal decisions like a "single" woman.
"A long time ago, I was encouraged to be independent. That’s what you did as a plural wife," she said in a confessional. "I’ll ask him, and my needs get ignored. I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself."
However, Kody argued he'd felt consistently disrespected by Janelle — specifically, by her decision to buy a trailer and move out to their empty, Coyote Pass property.
"She made choices that are major inconveniences to me and to my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there's an inclination for me to go, 'Oh, there's hot water at Robyn's house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'"
Janelle and Kody tied the knot in 1993 and share six children — Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.
In Touch was first to report Janelle and Kody's split.