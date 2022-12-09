'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Leaves Kody Following Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled, adding that the television personality made the decision to leave her husband of nearly 30 years because she "outgrew him."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODY

Fans have speculated for over a year that Janelle would be the next sister wife to leave Kody after his third wife, Christine, called it quits on their marriage in November 2021. As Season 17 of the hit TLC series followed the details of their split, it has also explored the slow deterioration of Janelle and Kody's relationship.