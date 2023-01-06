'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Isn't Focused On 'Dating Anyone' Yet Following Kody Split: Source

Janelle and Kody Brown revealed they'd called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage in the Sister Wives: One on One special that aired mid December.

Now, according to a source, the mother-of-six — she shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the Brown family patriarch — has been enjoying her time on her own rather than jumping straight back in to the dating pool.