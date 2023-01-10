Kody & Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' 33-Year Marriage, Looking To Move 'Forward With Forgiveness, Grace & Love'
After years of struggling to maintain a relationship, Kody and Meri Brown released a joint statement confirming the end of their spiritual union.
The Sister Wives stars shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, writing in a statement, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," the statement concluded.
The former couple pointed out that they felt "compelled" to comment on the status of their relationship after it was reported that Meri "confirmed" their split following the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18.
Days before the episode aired, a sneak peek showed Kody admitting, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri," and declaring, "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me."
Meri confessed in the clip, which was released on Thursday, December 15, that she never heard Kody say those words to her. Comparing the way Christine left the patriarch — she announced in November 2021 that she was splitting from the father-of-18 — to her own breakup with the 53-year-old, Meri pointed out that there was no conversation, but rather one person deciding it was over.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” the mother-of-one said in the clip from the special. “He just made the decision.”
Despite both Kody and Meri revealing their respective stances on where they were at in their relationship in the special, the mother-of-one clarified on Tuesday that the episode was not their way of confirming the end of their marriage.
"The information, content and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior," Meri said of the episode via her Instagram caption, revealing that it wasn't until after filming the tell-all that she and Kody decided to split. "In the months since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today."
Kody and Meri wed in 1990 but legally divorced in 2014 so the former could marry Robyn — his only remaining wife — and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Meri, Christine and Janelle were all spiritually married to Kody for years before his second wife decided to follow in his third's footsteps and leave him.