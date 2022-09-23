'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Gushes Relaxing Mexico Getaway Fills 'Her Soul' As Marriage With Kody Crumbles

"What a great day here in Mexico!" Meri captioned a photo of herself on the balcony at her hotel on Thursday, September 22. "I spent most of the day on my deck, basking in the sunlight, thinking, planning, reading, writing, all the things that fill my soul!"

MERI BROWN HINTS THE NEW SEASON OF 'SISTER WIVES' IS FILLED WITH DRAMA: 'THERE'S SO MUCH MORE TO THE STORY'

"Take time for yourself every once in a while!" she continued. "Nurture your heart and your mind. It's good for you!"