'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Gushes Relaxing Mexico Getaway Fills 'Her Soul' As Marriage With Kody Crumbles
Meri Brown is living her best life! The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share some sage advice as she lounged beachside while on a much-needed Mexico getaway as her complicated relationship with husband Kody Brown is explored in Season 17.
"What a great day here in Mexico!" Meri captioned a photo of herself on the balcony at her hotel on Thursday, September 22. "I spent most of the day on my deck, basking in the sunlight, thinking, planning, reading, writing, all the things that fill my soul!"
MERI BROWN HINTS THE NEW SEASON OF 'SISTER WIVES' IS FILLED WITH DRAMA: 'THERE'S SO MUCH MORE TO THE STORY'
"Take time for yourself every once in a while!" she continued. "Nurture your heart and your mind. It's good for you!"
Meri was all smiles in the sweet snap, and fans were quick to notice how content and rejuvenated she looked.
"I'm so happy for you 🙌 and I loveeee your hair it looks amazing," one fan wrote, with another adding, "You look fabulous! There’s light in your eyes!"
'SISTER WIVES' FANS SPECULATE MERI BROWN LEFT HUSBAND KODY FOR GOOD AFTER SHE'S SPOTTED WITHOUT HER WEDDING RING
"Proud of and for you," a third follower commented, praising the reality star for taking the time for self care. "I tell people one of the most important lessons I’ve learned in the last few years was to stop selling myself for the price others had placed on me and realize my own value."
As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody's relationship has been at a standstill since the father-of-eighteen said once and for all that there was no hope for them to rekindle their intimate, romantic relationship.
"There's just nothing to talk about, really," the Brown family patriarch told tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in an episode that aired earlier this year. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."
Meri is Kody's first wife. They married in April 1990 and share one child, Leon, 27.
Kody is also married to second wife, Janelle, and fourth wife, Robyn. His third wife, Christine Brown, announced she had made the decision to leave Kody in a social media post shared last November. Their split is currently being explored in the hit TLC show's latest season.