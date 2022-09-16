'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Worries The Other Wives Will Feel 'Betrayed' By Kody Brown Split In New Sneak Peek

Christine announced she was ending her marriage with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote in an Instagram message last November. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

The former couple share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. The fallout from their split is currently being explored in depth throughout Season 17.