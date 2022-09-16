'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Worries The Other Wives Will Feel 'Betrayed' By Kody Brown Split In New Sneak Peek
Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed she isn't "looking forward" to telling the other wives about her decision to leave Kody Brown.
In a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 18, episode of TLC's hit show, the mother-of-six voices her concerns regarding how the split will change her relationship with the family, particularly with Kody's other wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Robyn, 43.
"I don't want to burn bridges at the end of this," she candidly shares in the clip. "Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine."
"I know that they're going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], 'What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?' And the answer is no," she continues. "I can't be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend."
Christine, 51, notes that her friendship with Janelle, who she was closest with throughout season 16, is "probably going to stay like that," adding that her strained dynamics with Robyn and Meri will likely remain the same as well.
Meanwhile, Kody, 53, confesses later in the clip that he feels like he's in a "state of denial", but he is also hesitant to take the blame for their crumbling marriage.
"She's leaving, and I want to put it all on her. She's leaving. You know, why aren't we working this out?" he points out. "I'm in a place of where I don't know what to way."
Christine announced she was ending her marriage with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote in an Instagram message last November. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
The former couple share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. The fallout from their split is currently being explored in depth throughout Season 17.