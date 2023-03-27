'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Pens Touching Tribute For 'Beautiful' Mom Two Years After Her Death: 'She Will Forever Be Missed'
Meri Brown took a moment to remember her mother, Bonnie, on the two-year anniversary of her death.
The Sister Wives star shared a slideshow of throwback photos taken throughout her late mom's life to both Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, March 26, as she gushed about how important their relationship had been to her.
"Two years. Two years since she graced this earth with her beautiful presence," the 51-year-old captioned the slideshow set to "Hey Mum" by Mandi Fisher. "So many things I would have liked to share with her, discuss with her, and had her hold my hand and heart through."
"This woman, the woman I am honored and blessed to call Mom, was the epitome of strength, kindness, and love," she continued. "To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her. She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of so many. She will be forever missed."
Fans took to the comments section to offer their condolences, love and support for the television personality, as they remembered her mom's presence in the hit TLC series.
"I’m so sorry. She was a beautiful person inside and out," one user wrote, while a second added, "Bonnie’s heart always shined through on the show. She is missed. Thinking of you! 💛"
A third follower marveled at how much Meri and Bonnie look alike based on the slideshow photos, replying: "You’re going to be the prettiest old lady 😂 you’re pretty awesome and it’s 50 percent of her Awesomeness!"
Meanwhile, a fourth fan dished out advice on processing the death of a loved one. "Grief never goes away...its like the waves of the ocean sometimes it is a tsunami that swallows us up and other days it is a gentle splash to remind us of our loss," they explained. "Ride out the waves and look for the signs that she is still with you and always in your heart."
Bonnie died in March 2021 at 76-years-old. Meri did not specify her cause of death at the time and only mentioned that it was "sudden."
"It's comforting to know she's in the arms of my dad once again, looking on from above, leading, guiding, and loving like they always have," she later reflected in a March 2022 Instagram post, referring to her late dad, Bill, who passed away in 2007. "So grateful for all the years I had with her."