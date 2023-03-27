'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Pens Touching Tribute For 'Beautiful' Mom Two Years After Her Death: 'She Will Forever Be Missed'

"Two years. Two years since she graced this earth with her beautiful presence," the 51-year-old captioned the slideshow set to "Hey Mum" by Mandi Fisher. "So many things I would have liked to share with her, discuss with her, and had her hold my hand and heart through."

"This woman, the woman I am honored and blessed to call Mom, was the epitome of strength, kindness, and love," she continued. "To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her. She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of so many. She will be forever missed."