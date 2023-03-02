Meri Brown Savagely Ripped Apart For Encouraging Failure After Shaming Sister Wives For Leaving Kody: 'Practice What You're Preaching'
Sister Wives fans are fed up with Meri Brown's words of wisdom considering it seems she can't follow her own advice.
After Meri was seen shaming Christine Brown for deciding to leave their former husband, Kody, and polygamous family during the latest season of the TLC show, viewers at home called the patriarch's first wife out for being a hypocrite.
On Wednesday, March 1, the 52-year-old shared a TikTok she made of herself smiling at the camera while standing outside on a snowy day to her Instagram page. Meri added the audio of motivational speaker Mel Robbins, who said: "Success comes from experience, and experience comes from failure. If you're not succesful yet, then maybe you haven't failed enough. Keep going."
Adding in her own two cents, the Sister Wives star captioned her post: "Failure is not failure unless you stop. Failure is only a step toward your success. It's part of the process! Keep going, you got this!"
Meri's comments section was met with mixed reactions, as some praised the mother-of-one — who announced in early January that she and Kody decided to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship" — for the motivation, while others called her out for shaming Christine after she threw in the towel on her own marriage with Kody.
"Then why are you so hard on your sister wives and their success and the paths that led them to success. You are the biggest hypocrite. I use to think you were paving the path but then you became judgemental of the oaths your sister wives took and it’s unfair," one critic penned. "when you think about the path and where you came from. Cheer them off and don’t be critical. Practice what you’re preaching."
Another simply commented, "Pathetic."
As OK! reported, Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage, and fans got to see the aftermath of their split play out on the small screen.
Meri, in particular, didn't take news of Christine's split from Kody well, admitting she felt "frustrated" and "betrayed" by her decision to give up on their family. "Why are you doing this? How are you breaking up our family?" she asked during a previous episode.
And When Christine first broke the news to her fellow sister wives, Meri also sarcastically said to the cameras, "Congratulations, you're leaving the family. Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."