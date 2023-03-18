'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Spills Details On The Season 18 Premiere Date
Paedon Brown spoiled a few key details about the new season of Sister Wives — including hints about its highly anticipated premiere date!
During a recent Instagram Live chat with fans, the 24-year-old confirmed that Season 18 will air in September 2023, before teasing whether or not his mother's new beau will be featured in the upcoming episodes.
"Yes, I have met my mom's new boyfriend," Paedon replied to a fan question, referring to Christine's boyfriend, David Woolley. "I met him a while ago."
However, he explained that the show's storylines are currently about one year behind real time, so while it's possible David is currently filming for future installments of the hit TLC series, he may not be in Season 18.
This comes after rumors swirled David was set to make his Sister Wives debut after eagle-eyed fans noticed camera equipment and crew mingling in the background of one of the happy couple's recent photos.
Although the pair has yet to announce the extent of David's involvement in the series, back in December, Christine assured followers that she was "definitely not leaving Sister Wives" despite her November 2021 split with ex Kody Brown. "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown's Claims He'd Rather Be 'Feared' Than 'Loved' Surface As Sister Gwendlyn Accuses Him Of Being A 'Violent Abuser'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Accuses Older Brother Paedon Of Being A 'Transphobic, Racist, Violent Abuser'
- 'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him
As OK! previously reported, Christine and David first shared the news of their relationship this past Valentine's Day and have been flooding Instagram with selfies and updates on their budding romance ever since.
And while fans and friends are reportedly excited that the mother-of-six — who also shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — found her "soulmate" after her tumultuous split, producers are less than enthusiastic about how much Christine is choosing to reveal on social media.
"Christine is the rebellious one. She's the only one who's been revealing spoilers of what's to come on the next season," an insider dished last month. "Production is furious. They know they can't control all her posts and tweets, but they are furious she's leaking stuff."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!