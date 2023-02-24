Calling Her Bluff: Kody Brown 'Doesn't Believe' Christine Is 'In Love With Another Man' So Soon & Just Wants 'Attention'

Not buying it. While Christine Brown continues to gush over finally finding her Prince Charming, her ex-husband, Kody Brown, is doubting the legitimacy of her new romance.

"Kody believes it's just Christine wanting attention," a source spilled to a news outlet after Christine went Instagram Official with David Woolley on Valentine's Day. "He doesn't believe after all these years with him, she's moved on so quickly, and is already in love with another man."