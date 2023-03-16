'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Leaves Sweet Message On Beau David Woolley's Mirror: 'I Love You, My King'
Christine Brown and David Woolley are still going strong — the Sister Wives star is even leaving her boyfriend romantic messages around the house for him to find!
The construction executive took to Instagram on Monday, March 13, to share a picture of Brown's adorable mirror art that read, "I love you, My King," surrounded by doodles of gold hearts.
"I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me," Woolley captioned the sweet snapshot, adding the hashtags "soulmate," "my queen" and "my love" to the post.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their well wishes and congratulations for the happy couple as the pair continue to flaunt their newfound love for each other.
"This is so sweet!! You guys are the good news that just keeps on giving. 😍❤️ I love seeing how happy you make each other!!" one user commented, with another writing, "I love mirror messages. My husband and I have used highlighters for the last 23 years to write love and encourage sh [sic] to one another. ❤️"
"I love this for her. Thank you for loving her how she deserves to be loved 🥰" a third added, with a fourth noting, "She deserves to be in a relationship with a wonderful man who treasures her!"
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody For Being 'Cowardly' In His Former Marriage To Christine, Says There Were 'Double Standards' Amongst His Exes
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Unbelievable Happy' With New Boyfriend After Kody Split: 'Treats Me Like A Queen'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Visits Christine's Abandoned Arizona Home
That same day, the mom-of-six also gushed about her new beau on social media, sharing a picture of them at dinner captioned: "I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."
As OK! previously reported, the TLC star first debuted her budding romance with Woolley this past Valentine's day and has since referred to him as her "soulmate."
"I finally found the love of my life, David," she declared on the Tuesday, February 14, social media update. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
Woolley is believed to be her first committed relationship since announcing her split from Kody Brown in November 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!