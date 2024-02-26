Skirt Steak's Concept Is Unique and Worth the Wait: Details About the Beloved NYC Restaurant

Skirt Steak — located in New York City — is a little bit different than any other restaurant out there as it only has a few things on the menu: steak, fries, salad, rotating sides and desserts.

"Through my travels , I am always looking for new and exciting ideas to bring back to the United States and make them my own. Whether it be ingredients, dishes, trends or concepts — I love to find a fresh idea and add my own spin on it. Skirt Steak came from that — I saw a version of the concept in both France and Hong Kong and combined them with my own style, resulting in the concept you see today with a popular American, high quality cut of beef," Chef Proprietor Laurent Tourondel exclusively tells OK! about bringing the idea stateside.

"Of course everyone returns for our delicious, prime Skirt Steak, but we do have several sides and desserts that we bring back time and time again due to their popularity like the Cauliflower Gratin, which will always result in an epic cheese pull. For dessert, the Chocolate Cake is a runaway fan favorite and can be found on Skirt Steak’s over-the-top dessert cart that is presented tableside. Guests can see the dessert menu in real time, right in front of them, allowing their eyes to eat first and then can more strategically pick what they want," he continues, noting that the garlic bread "is also a must" when eating at the NoMad location.

"The delicious seasonal cocktails are by Beverage Director Jason Hedges . "He prides himself on the very affordable wine menu that provides a wide variety of options for wine drinkers of all kinds. It exudes quality that is also focused on value," he says.

As for what makes the place stand out, he notes, it's "different as it is a Mono Product. Since the main focus is only on one standout dish, the team can focus on perfecting it and we have successfully done that at Skirt Steak."

"Skirt Steak in NoMad only serves the hightest-quality, prime beef Skirt Steak — we never compromise on that and never will. We also cut our own potatoes and make our french fries fresh daily, we take no shortcuts — ever. In the same vein, all of our vegetables are locally sourced and are seasonal making for the best of the best all year round," he continues. "Our vision was for a simplistic, wooden steakhouse. The rustic environment brings a sense of warmth and is inviting no matter the time of day or season. The decor is as simple as our menu — that was certainly on purpose."