Oscars 2024: 9 Moments the Cameras Didn't Show at the 96th Annual Academy Awards — Photos

Source: ABC
Mar. 11 2024

And that's a wrap on the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

On Sunday, March 10, some of Hollywood's hottest stars stepped out to Dolby Theatre for the 2024 Oscars, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, where several iconic performances from Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste took place and, of course, a hilariously naked John Cena awards presentation!

Although the televised portion of the exclusive event was successful from start to finish, there were tons the cameras didn't show for TV!

Keep scrolling to check out moments you missed from behind the scenes at the Oscars!

America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
It's Gloria and Weird Barbie!

America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon posed for a silly snap before presenting an award for Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature.

Lupita Nyong'o and Jamie Lee Curtis

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Just two former Best Supporting Actress winners snapping a sweet selfie!

Lupita Nyong'o and Jamie Lee Curtis were all smiles, as they presented the award for Best Supporting actress alongside Mary Steenburgen, Rita Moreno and Regina King.

Wolfgang Van Halen and Slash

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
A rare photo was captured of Wolfgang Van Halen, as he struck up a peace sign next to Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson.

The 32-year-old is the sole son of late famed guitarist Eddie Van Halen and award-winning actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Emma Stone

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Don't look at the back of her dress!

Emma Stone was all smiles posing with her statuette after winning the award for Best Actress. During her acceptance speech, the Poor Things star admitted she was experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.

Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron hugged each other backstage before presenting the award for Best Actress alongside fellow previous winners Sally Field, Jessica Lange and Michelle Yeoh.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Bad Bunny

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
A rock and a bunny enter the bar.

Just kidding — but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bad Bunny did present an award for Best International Feature Film.

The Moana voice actor also made sure to wish the Puerto Rican rapper a happy 30th birthday!

Robert Downey Jr., Ke Huy Quan and Friends

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Robert Downey Jr. fooled around with Cristoph Waltz, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali and Ke Huy Quan after winning an award for Best Supporting Actor.

Cynthia Erivo, Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, took a picture with award presenters Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande after winning Best Original Song for the hit track "What Was I Made For?" from the Oscar-nominated film Barbie.

The musical sibling duo became the youngest artists to win two Academy Awards.

Melissa McCarthy and Rita Moreno

oscars behind the scenes cameras academy awards photos
Melissa McCarthy pretended to bow down to Rita Moreno while the pair hung out backstage during the show.

