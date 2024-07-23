OK Magazine
Slash's Late Stepdaughter Apologized for Having a 'Disgustingly Big Ego' and 'Manipulating' People Before Her Death

A composite photo of Slash and Lucy-Bleu Knight
Source: mega;@lulubleu/instagram

Slash has been in a relationship with Lucy-Bleu Knight's mom, Meegan Hodges, since 2015.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Slash's late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight shared a heartfelt message before her sudden passing on Friday, July 19.

The 25-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram and expressed her regret over making other people feel inferior, though the upload appeared to be pre-scheduled, as it wasn't posted until Monday, July 22.

slash late stepdaughter apologized big ego manipulating people before death
Source: @lulubleu/instagram

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight died at age 25 on Friday, July 19.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry," she captioned the photograph.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable," she continued. "May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷."

slash late stepdaughter apologized big ego manipulating people before death
Source: mega

The guitarist and Knight's mother, Meegan Hodges, have been together since 2015.

The young adult's death was announced by the guitarist, 59, via an Instagram post, noting she was the "beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight [and] stepsister of London and Cash Hudson."

The message also stated that she passed "peacefully."

slash late stepdaughter apologized big ego manipulating people before death
Source: @lulubleu/instagram

As of Tuesday, July 23, Knight's cause of death remains unknown to the public.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," the blurb continued.

The brood asked for privacy and requested "social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, has been in a relationship with Hodges, Knight's mother, since 2015, though they previously dated in the late 1980s.

slash late stepdaughter apologized big ego manipulating people before death
Source: mega

Slash canceled two tour dates before Knight's passing was announced.

Some of Knight's loved ones commented on her last Instagram post, with Hodges writing, "MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."

"I wish you hadn’t felt this. We all feel this when sensitive," Selma Blair penned. "You deserve more beautiful girl. 🤍."

"An absolute beauty, inside & out. Rest in peace sweet Lucy Bleu🕊️," said actress Cierra Ramirez.

"Beautiful girl you are so loved. Lucy-Bleu may you rest in peace knowing you will alway be so very special and carry wonderful memories for so many…🤍🕊️🙏," added another admirer.

Before her death was announced, the Guns N' Roses member hinted at personal issues when he canceled performances on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour in Ohio and Michigan "due to unforeseen circumstances."

