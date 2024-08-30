or
Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Sleeping in Public Despite Repeatedly Snoozing in Court at Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump called out President Joe Biden for sleeping at a beach.

Aug. 29 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took shots at President Joe Biden for being caught napping in public while speaking at a Michigan rally, on Thursday, August 29, — but the 78-year-old appeared to forget he'd been caught snoozing himself at his New York hush money trial earlier this year.

"Do we have a president? He just got back from California. He was supposed to go to the White House, he never got there," Trump told the crowd. "He went to Delaware and he's laying on a beach sleeping all day long."

"Who wants to sleep in public?" he asked. "He's sleeping."

"Do you think President Xi of China is at a beach sleeping? Do you think Kim Jong-Un is sleeping from North Korea with his nuclear weapons all over the place?" the controversial politician continued. "They don’t sleep so much. And we have a guy sleeping."

As video of his comments made rounds on social media, critics couldn't help but point out Trump had been caught in similar situations in the past.

One user wrote, "Trump fell asleep at his criminal trial and the first night of the RNC," and another joked, "I think it's much better to sleep on the beach than it is to sleep in the courtroom during your own trial."

A third person quipped, "Biden is tired from cleaning up Donald’s messes," and a fourth added, "Why is he talking about Biden? Does he still think Biden's running for president?"

As OK! previously reported, Trump was seen nodding off at least three times in April while attending his high-profile hush money trial. During the proceedings, journalist Maggie Haberman reported the former POTUS "appeared to be asleep," further noting he didn't react when his attorney tried to pass him a note.

"His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack," she said. "Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."

Law360's Frank G. Runyeon also described watching Trump appear to briefly fall asleep in court in a post shared to X.

"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," he said at the time. "Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."

