Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as He's Seen Wearing 4 Band-Aids on Bruised Hand During Golf Outing in Scotland
President Donald Trump was spotted wearing four Band-Aids on the fingers of his dominant right hand while playing a round of golf during his travels to Scotland, raising concern for what is really going on health-wise.
On July 17, Trump’s administration announced he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where weakened vein valves cause swelling and discoloration in the skin.
Donald Trump Wears 4 Band-Aids on Bruised Hand
As a result of his CVI diagnosis, the 79-year-old president’s right hand has been seen with consistent bruising, leaving him to cover up the black and blue with flesh-colored makeup.
His Band-Aids, though, are a new form of potential protection, as his recent trip to Scotland was full of golf play at his Trump International Golf Links Scotland property, where he officially cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of its new 18-hole links course on August 13.
Donald Trump Was Joined by Sons Don Jr. and Eric in Scotland
During his time on the course, Trump was joined by his sons Don Jr. Trump and Eric Trump, as well as grandchildren Chloe Trump, 11, and Spencer Trump, 12. Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, also attended the work trip.
The president’s bandages were seen in an Instagram post shared by Don Jr. at the tail end of their five-day travels. In one photo, Donald could be seen wearing Band-Aids on his thumb, pointer, middle and ring fingers.
Golf Players Are Known to Wear Band-Aids While Playing
Although his protective measures could be linked to his recent diagnosis, the president’s consistent golf-playing in Scotland could be the reason for the Band-Aids. Typically, golf players will wear bandages or tape on their fingers to prevent blistering. Professional golfer Tiger Woods, among many others, has been photographed during their careers doing exactly that.
White House Responds to Donald Trump's Bandaged Fingers
When asked why Donald wrapped his fingers on the golf course, the White House responded by referring to his medical report from July 17.
The report was constructed by White House physician Sean Barbarella, who diagnosed the president with CVI. Within his notes, the physician addressed Donald’s swelling in his legs as well as his bruised right hand, saying his test results were “within normal limits,” indicating there was no need for concern for his overall health.
Despite his official CVI diagnosis, the president has chalked up his bruised hand to constantly needing to shake hands with others during his reign as a political leader.