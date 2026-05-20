‘SNL’ Season 51 Finale Goes Big With Will Ferrell, Brutal Jeffrey Epstein Ghost Sketch and Final Jabs at Donald Trump

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Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Will Ferrell came back as host and ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

“Don’t worry, Donald, it’s me, your best friend, Jeffrey Epstein,” Ferrell’s ghost says, to which Johnson’s Trump replies, “I thought you were dead. “I am, remember? I killed myself. Wink!” Ferrell adds.

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A Cold Open That Went There

Source: MEGA James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump faced the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

The sketch leaned into the long-running association between the two, with Epstein quipping, “We should have taken more pictures,” and Trump replying, “No, it’s really bad that we took any.” Epstein delivers the closing jab: “Well, Donny, just remember, no matter how many wars you start or how bad you tank the economy as a distraction, people will always associate you with me.” The two end the sketch with a duet of “Just the Two of Us.”

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Will Ferrell’s Monologue Gets Hijacked

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Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Chad Smith interrupted Will Ferrell’s monologue.

Ferrell’s return as host didn’t start cleanly. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith walked onstage first, pretending to be Ferrell. “I’m thrilled to be back here at Saturday Night Live,” Smith said, mimicking Ferrell’s history with the show. When Ferrell appeared, the bit leaned into their resemblance. Paul McCartney joined in from the audience, telling Smith, “Nice try, Chad. Get back behind the drums where you belong.”

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Familiar Faces and Running Bits

The finale brought back recurring impressions from the season. Aziz Ansari returned as Kash Patel for the third straight week, while sketches revisited figures like Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Noem was shown starring in TV ads months after being fired, while Hegseth appeared in a bar promoting a podcast.

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‘Weekend Update’ Ends With a Swing

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Colin Jost and Michael Che ended the season with edgy jokes.