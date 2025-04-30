Snooki Fans Hyped After 'Jersey Shore' Star Falls Inside a Nightclub: 'We Are SO Back'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back in her element!

The reality star had fans hyped after she was recently spotted falling inside a nightclub. As the Jersey Shore star attempted to stand up from her chair, she tumbled backward with her feet straight up in the air.

In shock, those who surrounded her instantly placed their hands over their mouths, and though some tried not to laugh, the tumble was too comical not to burst at the seams.