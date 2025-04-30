Snooki Fans Hyped After 'Jersey Shore' Star Falls Inside a Nightclub: 'We Are SO Back'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back in her element!
The reality star had fans hyped after she was recently spotted falling inside a nightclub. As the Jersey Shore star attempted to stand up from her chair, she tumbled backward with her feet straight up in the air.
In shock, those who surrounded her instantly placed their hands over their mouths, and though some tried not to laugh, the tumble was too comical not to burst at the seams.
When a video of the happenstance went viral on X on Tuesday, April 29, fans of the mom-of-three expressed how excited they were to see the old version of Snooki resurface
“We are SO back,” commented a fan.
“Some things never change!” exclaimed another.
“Just Snooki being Snooki… always the life of the party,” noted a third.
Notably, Snooki was a self-made mess during the early years of MTV’s Jersey Shore. When she wasn’t ditching work at the Shore Store to drink with her costars, she was likely asking the police, “Where’s the beach?”
Though she was iconically arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and criminal annoyance in 2010 during a Season 3 episode, Snooki’s charges were dropped, and she was instead given a $500 fine along with community service.
Apart from her Jersey Shore days, the reality TV star married Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple has since welcomed three kids, Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 10, and Angelo, 5.
Though Polizzi focused on her family after the show ended in 2012, she joined her MTV costars in 2018 when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was released. The sequel series' eight season will air this May, during which, the cast will reunite at the original Seaside Heights house.
In November 2024, Snooki exclusively told OK! that if given the opportunity, she and the cast would film until the wheels fall off. “I’m definitely grateful — doing the show in the first season, none of us knew it was going to turn out to be like this, and we’re still doing it 15 years later. We’re grateful for all the fans. We could do this forever,” she said.
As for the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, cameras will follow the original cast and their families as they relive the golden days in New Jersey. Notably, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will be celebrating her first pregnancy with her fiancé, Justin May, after dealing with infertility issues. The cast will also journey to Miami Beach, Fla., where anything is bound to happen.