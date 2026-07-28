Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Went on a Shopping Spree to Gucci and Louis Vuitton After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

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Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, known for her role on Jersey Shore, recently shared her emotional journey following a cervical cancer diagnosis. The 38-year-old reality star discussed her reaction to the news during an interview with Us Weekly while promoting her podcast, "It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey."

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Source: MEGA The reality star admitted she initially feared the worst after the diagnosis.

Upon receiving her diagnosis, Snooki experienced a dramatic reaction. “I called my mom, crying, like, ‘Schedule my funeral, this is what I want,’” she said. After a few days of hysteria, she shifted her mindset. “You’re a bad b----, you’re going to be fine, you tackle everything,” Snooki stated. In an effort to cope with these overwhelming emotions, Snooki indulged in some retail therapy. “I went to Louis [Vuitton] and got two bags, then went to Gucci and got shoes and another bag,” she revealed, indicating that her shopping spree totaled thousands of dollars.

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Source: MEGA Snooki said she coped with the news through retail therapy.

Snooki first shared her health concerns in January, expressing her fears in a TikTok video. “I’m scared and freaking out,” she said, mentioning the “abnormal results” her doctors had found. After a biopsy, she confirmed her diagnosis of stage I cervical cancer. “Obviously, not the news that I was hoping for,” she remarked, but she also recognized the advantage of early detection. As part of her treatment plan, Snooki is scheduled to undergo a hysterectomy. “It’s going to be in the summer, and I feel like that’s when my schedule is kind of chill,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of taking time for recovery amidst her busy life.

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Source: @snooki/INSTAGRAM Her family and husband supported her throughout the health battle.

Snooki’s family had a strong emotional response to her diagnosis. She shared that everyone was “freaking out” initially but noted that support from her father, who has battled cancer for years, has been invaluable. “Everybody’s there for me,” she said, expressing gratitude for the love and encouragement she has received. Her husband, Jionni LaValle, has provided unwavering support during this challenging time. “He’s there to do whatever I need,” Snooki stated, highlighting the importance of having a strong partner by her side. In addition to family support, Snooki’s podcast partner, Joey Camasta, has also been a source of encouragement. “Just knowing it is scary, but just being there, and that she’s gotten through all this,” Camasta noted.

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Snooki and Camasta are relaunching their podcast with enhanced production values. “Joey has been begging me for years to be like, ‘We gotta step up our podcast game,’” Snooki said, reflecting on their evolution. The new format promises to include more structured segments and guest appearances. Camasta described the collaboration with The Volume as “a brave new world,” emphasizing their commitment to improving their podcasting approach. Snooki assured fans that their signature humor and relatable style will remain intact.

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Source: MEGA Snooki remained focused on recovery while relaunching her podcast.