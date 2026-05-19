Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Was 'Planning Her Funeral' After Devastating Cancer Diagnosis: 'Gotta Get My Will in Place'
May 19 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was convinced she wasn’t going to make it after receiving her shocking cancer diagnosis.
During a Tuesday, May 19, appearance on the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the Jersey Shore star revealed she had a “breakdown” upon learning she had Stage 1 cervical cancer.
“Like, ‘Oh, my God, what am I gonna do? Gotta get my will in place. What’s gonna happen?’ Planning my funeral. I was being so dramatic,” the 38-year-old recalled thinking to herself. “Then, I did research.”
After Polizzi browsed the internet, she realized that what seemed “terrifying” is actually “so common for women.”
“No one really talks about it,” she expressed. “I’m gonna be OK, because there’s things I have to do. I’ll be fine, because Stage 1 is the best case scenario.”
The reality star, who announced her medical battle in February, plans to get a hysterectomy — a procedure to remove her uterus — this summer.
“It’s scary when you hear the word cancer. You’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m dying. I have to do all these things, and my body’s gonna change,’” she asserted.
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- Stressed Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Breaks Down as She Reveals Shocking Medical Scare: 'I'm Terrified'
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Snooki Only Told 'Close Family' About Her Cancer at First
That fear initially made Polizzi want to hold back in sharing her story.
“I didn’t think I was going to tell anyone, just my close family, and that’s it,” she revealed. “I needed someone to be relatable and talk about their experience. I went on TikTok, and there’s just so many women saying, ‘I just got diagnosed with Stage 1 this is what I have to do.’ Other TikToks saying how they got a hysterectomy and it wasn’t that bad.”
Polizzi added, “I literally looked for these women to make me feel better. So, why not talk about it? Because nobody talks about it, and it’s so common.”
Snooki's Kids Thought She Was 'Dying' Amid Cancer Diagnosis
During a Thursday, April 23, appearance on Good Morning America, she disclosed that her kids thought she was “dying” after learning of her health issues.
“They keep asking, ‘Are you dying?'” she said. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not dying, I’m just sick. And I need to figure it out and then Mommy will be fine.'”
Polizzi shares three kids with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.
Her Jersey Shore costars were also terrified about her cancer.
“I consider them my brothers and sisters,” she gushed of her friends, who “freaked out” over her diagnosis. “I feel like us as a cast, we always said we’ll continue filming until we’re in a nursing home. It’s not over for us. … I’m so glad that [Jersey Shore] happened because I can’t picture my life as anything else.”