Kim Kardashian Apologizes After Urging Texas Governor to Review Death Row Inmate Case Using Wrong Picture
Awkward! Kim Kardashian made a series of social media posts asking followers to contact Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the case of a death row inmate set to be executed this week.
However, the photo that was used in one of her posts was later revealed to be a New York City project manager who wasn't in prison or on death row.
"Texas Gov Greg Abbott is last resort for 30 day reprieve for Ivan CANTU, set to die Wednesday, Feb 28," the aspiring lawyer wrote. "Urge him to use his power to allow time for new evidence in Ivan's case to be evaluated, lest Texas execute a wrongfully convicted man. Urge the Gov to grant a 30 day reprieve NOW."
In a separate post, instead of sharing a picture of inmate Ivan Abner Cantu, there was an snapshot of an NYC resident coincidentally named Ivan A. Cantu.
The project manager addressed the situation in a since-deleted message shared to his Facebook.
"To all my friends and family, I am not getting executed, some idiot who runs @kimkardashian [socials] used my picture instead of Ivan ‘Abner’ Cantu," he wrote on Monday, February 26.
He later told a news outlet that he "understands that someone from Kim’s team likely shared the incorrect image by mistake," but added he "wouldn't be opposed to an apology" from The Kardashians star.
The mom-of-four has since deleted the Instagram Story that included the incorrect photo and re-shared with the caption, "A wrong image of Mr. Cantu was posted earlier today and I would like to apologize to the person who’s image was used in error."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kardashian has been campaigning for the Texas legal system to look back into Cantu's case since earlier this year. On January 24, the reality television personality spoke about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing she was "really moved" by his story.
"In 2001, Ivan was convicted of killing his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his fiancée, Amy Kitchen," she wrote at the time. "Ivan has always maintained his innocence claiming that the rival drug dealer framed him for the murders."
"There was false testimony by the State’s star witnesses who later recanted their statements and evidence withheld by the prosecution that would be extremely impactful," she added. "Even the jurors want to help now and support Ivan’s appeals, believing they did not hear all the evidence at trial." "In April 2023, a judge canceled Ivan’s scheduled execution when the defense filed an appeal about false testimony and new evidence. But later that year the execution was rescheduled and he is set to die on February 28, 2024," Kardashian penned.
The NYC man spoke with TMZ about Kardashian's embarrassing mix-up.