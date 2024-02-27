Kim Kardashian Apologizes After Urging Texas Governor to Review Death Row Inmate Case Using Wrong Picture

He later told a news outlet that he "understands that someone from Kim’s team likely shared the incorrect image by mistake," but added he "wouldn't be opposed to an apology" from The Kardashians star.

The mom-of-four has since deleted the Instagram Story that included the incorrect photo and re-shared with the caption, "A wrong image of Mr. Cantu was posted earlier today and I would like to apologize to the person who’s image was used in error."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!