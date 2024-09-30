or
'Me and Michael Bublé Are Like Lost Brothers': Snoop Dogg Admits He 'Fell in Love' With His Fellow Coaches on 'The Voice'

Photo of Snoop Dogg.
Source: Raising Cane’s

Snoop Dogg admitted he thought he would only do 'The Voice' for one year but ended up loving the experience.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Looks like we may see Snoop Dogg coaching Season 27 of The Voice!

On Monday, September 23, while speaking to Raising Cane’s CEO, Todd Graves, at the company’s Canecún Conference in Cancun, Mexico, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 52, gushed over his experience working alongside his fellow coaches on Season 26 of the popular competition show.

michael buble brothers snoop dogg fell love fellow coaches the voice
Source: Raising Cane’s

Snoop Dogg discussed his experience on 'The Voice' while sitting down with Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves in Cancún, Mexico.

“I had a great time on The Voice. I ain’t gonna front, but when I did the contract, I thought, ‘I'm gonna do this for one year and get up outta here,’” the musician admitted, however, Snoop Dogg’s mindset changed when he started filming.

“Once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and, unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are like lost brothers,” he raved.

The actor then noted how special he thinks the program, which has run since 2011, really is.

“It's such a great show. [There’s] a lot of great moments on there. It's a lot of emotion, inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And it's me coaching, doing what I love to do — to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career,” the Grammy-nominated artist shared.

michael buble brothers snoop dogg fell love fellow coaches the voice
Source: MEGA

Like Snoop Dogg, this is the first season of 'The Voice' Michael Bublé has coached.

Elsewhere in the interview, the busy star — who flew into Mexico to perform a DJ set for 3,000 of Raising Cane’s restaurant leaders — explained how he stays motivated amid his busy work schedule.

"I got my work ethic from my mother. Me and my brothers had to wash clothes and wash dishes. I had to clip her toenails,” Snoop Dogg recalled of his mom, Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021. "It trained me to get up, get out and take care of others and want to have some hustle.”

Along with his incredible work ethic, the father-of-four — who shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 25, with his wife, Shante Broadus, and son, Julian, 26, with ex Laurie Helmond — credited his family for his success.

“She's like my backbone in life,” Snoop Dogg said of Broadus, whom he married in 1977. "I have so much trust and faith in my wife.”

MORE ON:
Snoop Dogg

michael buble brothers snoop dogg fell love fellow coaches the voice
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani are the coaches for Season 26 of 'The Voice.'

The businessman noted how the matriarch does an amazing job at keeping him connected to his brood while he is off working around the world.

“When it comes to my family — just a minute ago before I got here, my wife FaceTimed me from Disneyland with my grandkids. She knows I’m out here doing this, [but she says] ‘Your grandkids wanna see where you work. I don't care if you are late for Raising Cane’s, get on FaceTime.'”

michael buble brothers snoop dogg fell love fellow coaches the voice
Source: Raising Cane’s

Snoop Dogg gushed about representing America in a 'wholesome way' while being the face of Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

“I give her permission to give me time and to make time for those love moments and those special moments with the people that I care about the most. I work so hard that sometimes I forget that they exist because I'm so focused on working. I trust the fact that she keeps them always at the top of my mind,” he added.

Some of the exciting work Snoop Dogg has been so focused on includes when he was the face of Team USA during NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While discussing his experience at the special worldwide event, the “Young, Wild & Free” singer said his goal was to “represent America, but in a wholesome way, with no division.”

“Let me represent what an American is. Somebody full of love, of joy, approachable, lovable,” he stated.

