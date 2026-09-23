Presley Gerber's Body Released After Autopsy as Cause of Death Remains Deferred Amid Overdose Suspicion
Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber’s remains have been released following an autopsy.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Gerber’s body was transferred to a mortuary on September 22.
The medical examiner’s office confirmed to People that the mortuary was designated by the model’s “legal next of kin.”
Presley Gerber’s Remains Were Released To a Mortuary
Presley, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the age of 27.
His death was pronounced at 9:45 a.m. by responding paramedics, with the Santa Monica Police Department investigating the case.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death were deferred.
The Medical Examiner’s office said it was still in the “early stages of investigating” Presley’s death and that “additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination.”
The office added that deferred cases can take “a few months” before a cause of death is established.
Santa Monica police detectives are reportedly investigating the death as a suspected overdose, while additional records list cardiac arrest.
No official cause of death has been released.
The latest update comes as Presley’s family continues to mourn his unexpected death.
A representative for Crawford, Rande and the fashion model’s sister, Kaia Gerber, previously told the outlet, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
- Police Say They're Investigating Drugs in Presley Gerber's Death, Speaking to His Rehab Patients to Trace Source
- Presley Gerber 'Seemed a Little Off' in Final Days Before Tragic Death, Claims Insider: He 'Felt Like He Was Lacking Purpose in His Life'
- Presley Gerber Beamed in Final Instagram Post Just Weeks Before His Death at 27
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kaia Gerber 'Heartbroken' Following Presley Gerber’s Death
A source close to Cindy said the supermodel was “heartbroken” and “completely in shock over Presley’s devastating death.”
Kaia has also been struggling with the loss of her older brother.
A source told Page Six that the siblings were “insanely close” and that Kaia was taking his death “very, very hard.”
“They were way more than brother and sister,” the insider said, adding, “She is heartbroken. They were like best friends.”
Presley had previously spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and mental health.
Just months before his death, he shared his experience undergoing an “ibogaine flood dose” as part of his efforts to address his addiction.
“Quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this," he wrote alongside a video.
He also wrote that he was “praying it’s the last time I have to come back.”
In a 2023 podcast interview, he explained why he chose to be open about his experiences.
“Whether I help one person or a 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said.