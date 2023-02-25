Sober Matthew Perry Suffering Hair Loss Following Heartbreaking Addiction Battle: 'There Isn't Much He Can Do'
Matthew Perry is witnessing the side effects of aging. Insiders close to the Friends alum told Radar, Perry has suffered major hair loss after years of battling addiction and not taking proper care of himself.
"Matt's very grateful to be sober and has vowed to get serious about diet and exercise and drop all the weight he's gained," the source dished about the sitcom star's health journey. "But when it comes to his hair loss, there isn't much he can do on his own."
According to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Cohen, who has not treated Perry, revealed the Hollywood actor may want to think about options to improve his hair growth now that he's well past the age where age begins to show physical symptoms.
"Between 40 to 60 percent of men after the age of 30 start losing their hair," the physician noted, adding how Perry seems to be "losing hair at his temples and at the crown, so he would be a good candidate for hair restoration"
The personal revelation comes months after the 17 Again star released his bombshell memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Despite spilling the tea about his shared experience with the cast of the hit NBC sitcom, the star studded group ultimately have no harsh feelings about what Perry wrote.
"[They’re] all very supportive and proud of him to be coming clean and giving himself closure in so many areas," a source said of his castmates, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer's reactions. "There was a wariness in the build-up to the release for sure, that he may have spilled a lot more embarrassing secrets than he did."
Although the book was a success, opening up to the entire world was a hefty task for Perry. "Despite his upbeat attitude, there’s still a sense of underlying nervousness since he’s thrown his heart and soul into this project," the insider said.
"Going into so much detail about his darkest days and sharing those secrets he held onto for all these years has been no easy process. But he’s very happy with how it’s all turning out," the insider continued.