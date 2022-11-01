6 Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Bombshell Memoir

As OK! previously reported, the 53-year-old wanted to pen the memoir to set the record straight after years of rumors.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he tweeted back in February. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."

However, not everyone was excited for Perry's tell-all, as his Friends costars were said to be "in a panic" over what he might say about them in the book. "He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show," a source claimed at the time.

Scroll down for some of the biggest revelations from his tome.