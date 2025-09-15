or
Sofía Vergara Rushed to Emergency Room After Being Forced to Cancel 2025 Emmys Appearance

Photos of Sofía Vergara.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara's eye swelled shut shortly before she was supposed to appear at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Profile Image

Sept. 15 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara spent her Sunday night at the emergency room instead of presenting at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

On September 14, the Modern Family actress revealed via Instagram that she was forced to cancel her awards show appearance at the last minute after her eye swelled shut and she had to seek immediate medical attention.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!" Vergara announced in the caption of her social media post.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Vergara's upload included a photo of her severely irritated eye — which was swollen shut, glossy and irritated —as well a video of herself lying on a bed in the emergency room and a clip of the brunette beauty trying to clean out her eye using a washing station.

The America's Got Talent judge was supposed to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the awards show, however, Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow filled in for her to announce the category's winner, Stephen Graham for his role in Adolescence.

More to come...

