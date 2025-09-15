Sofía Vergara Rushed to Emergency Room After Being Forced to Cancel 2025 Emmys Appearance

Sofía Vergara's eye swelled shut shortly before she was supposed to appear at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Sofía Vergara spent her Sunday night at the emergency room instead of presenting at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

On September 14, the Modern Family actress revealed via Instagram that she was forced to cancel her awards show appearance at the last minute after her eye swelled shut and she had to seek immediate medical attention.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!" Vergara announced in the caption of her social media post.