Sofía Vergara Nearly Busts Out of Her Tight Red Top During Golden Globes Party: Photos

sofia vergara tight red top golden globes photos
Source: MEGA;@sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a curve-hugging red dress at a Golden Globes after-party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara turned heads once again — and this time, it was all about her curve-hugging red look.

The Modern Family alum shared photos from a Golden Globes after-party where she posed alongside friends in a bold, strapless red dress that left little to the imagination. The fitted number clung tightly to her figure, with a structured bodice that nearly couldn’t contain her curves. The textured fabric added drama, while the sweetheart neckline drew instant attention.

image of Sofía Vergara wore a strapless red dress at a Golden Globes after-party.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara wore a strapless red dress at a Golden Globes after-party.

Vergara styled the look simply, letting the dress do all the talking. She wore her long brunette hair straight and sleek, parted down the middle, and opted for glamorous makeup with bronzed skin, defined eyes, and a nude lip. Silver strappy heels and minimal jewelry completed the sultry ensemble.

She first wore the red outfit in 2022 during America’s Got Talent Season 17 Kick-Off in Pasadena, Calif.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
Standing confidently with one hand on her hip, Vergara smiled for the camera as she posed with Michelle Rodriguez and film producer pal Mohammed Al Turki.

In another pic, she also posed alongside Wagner Moura, who became the first Brazilian to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes ceremony.

“Good times last night🥳❤️ #goldenglobes2026,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

image of The actress first wore the dress in 2022 during an 'AGT' event.
Source: MEGA

The actress first wore the dress in 2022 during an 'AGT' event.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

The post comes after Vergara was allegedly spotted partying with Katy Perry’s ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

However, the actor's pals are reportedly warning him that Vergara is way out of his league.

"Even after 25 years in Hollywood, he still hasn't done much that's extraordinary outside of his Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean films,” a source told RadarOnline.

But, the Colombian-American actress has build a financial empire from Modern Family and her Latin-focused management company.

Referring to Bloom's exes, the source claimed, "Orlando has a very specific type – he likes voluptuous, super-attractive women who have single-handedly made massive fortunes seemingly out of thin air."

image of The actress posed with friends and fellow celebrities in her recent social upload.
Source: MEGA

The actress posed with friends and fellow celebrities in her recent social upload.

"The problem is, he can't really match these women on any level except when it comes to looks," they added.

On the other hand, while Perry has moved on with Justin Trudeau following her breakup from Bloom in June 2025, sources suggest the actor also has every right to "embrace his himbo status and let his charm lead the way."

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
image of Sofía Vergara was reportedly linked to Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara was reportedly linked to Orlando Bloom.

They noted, "But if he wants a future with a woman as substantial as Sofía, he has to deepen his personality and grow his level of success. Quickly."

"People are telling him as much, too," they added.

