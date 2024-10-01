Sofía Vergara Looks Cozy With Pal Mohammed Al Turki at Paris Fashion Week Amid Justin Saliman Romance: Photos
Where's Justin Saliman? Sofía Vergara had a different man on her arm during a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
In photos obtained by OK!, the brunette bombshell, 52, was spotted looking cozy with her close pal Mohammed Al Turki, 38, during a night out with friends at Costes restaurant in the French capital. Her boyfriend was notably not seen accompanying Vergara on her European adventure.
For the stylish occasion, Vergara stepped out in a halter neck satin shirt and black trousers, as she layered the outfit with a white coat and accessorized with a brown handbag. Al Turki was pictured on Vergara's arm in a black coat, matching pants and a navy button-up shirt.
While the Saudi Arabian film producer and Vergara would make a hot Hollywood couple, the pair seems to be nothing more than friends amid the Griselda star's budding relationship with her surgeron boyfriend.
In June, Al Turki uploaded a selfie of the dynamic duo spending time together on Mother's Day alongside the caption: "Love you Amiga @sofiavergara thank you for a beautiful Sunday ✨🌴."
Vergara also took to Instagram with highlights from the fun-filled day — one of which featured the Modern Family actress standing between Al Turki and Saliman. More than one month later, Al Turki posted a gorgeous photo of him and Vergara enjoying a "beautiful evening" in Monaco.
The America's Got Talent judge started dating Saliman in October 2023 after being set up on a blind date by friends. She confirmed their relationship by making him Instagram official in April and later shared photos from their Italian vacation in July.
Saliman is the first person Vergara involved herself with romantically following her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello — who filed for divorce from the award-winning actress in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.
The Hot Pursuit actress and Manganiello confirmed their split via a joint statement shared to social media.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the exes revealed on July 17, 2023.
While Vergara wasn't planning on finding love again so soon after her divorce, Saliman seemed to truly sweep her off her feet.
"Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner," a source spilled in June of the doctor. "He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofía feel safe, and he’s not an actor. It’s no wonder why she wants to marry him!"
A second insider noted Vergara "is so happy" she opened herself up to forming a new connection, as she's on cloud nine being Saliman's girlfriend.