Joe Manganiello Insists Wanting Kids Wasn't the Reason He Divorced Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara: 'Simply Not True'

A photo of Sofía Vergara and an image of Joe Manganiello.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

Joe Manganiello has a different perspective than his ex-wife, Sofía Vergara, on why they divorced after seven years of marriage.

In a new interview published Tuesday, July 16, the Magic Mike star opened up about his 2023 split from the Modern Family actress, contradicting Vergara's claims that their marriage ended as a result of Manganiello wanting to have children.

joe manganiello kids reason divorce sofia vergara not true
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello said wanting kids wasn't the reason he divorced Sofía Vergara.

While speaking with a news publication, Manganiello insisted Vergara's narrative about her refusing to be an "old mom" was "simply not true."

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half," the 47-year-old admitted. "And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'"

Manganiello noted: "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

From the True Blood actor's point of view, the exes' marital demise occurred because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

joe manganiello kids reason divorce sofia vergara not true
Source: MEGA

The actor filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara in July 2023.

"To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone?' That's never who I was," Manganiello declared, completely disagreeing with what his ex-wife has told the public about the former flame's reasoning for divorce.

Vergara was first of the two to address her irreconcilable split from Manganiello during an interview with Spanish newspaper El País in January.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," the America's Got Talent judge alleged. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Since filing to legally end his marriage from Vergara in July 2023, Manganiello has since moved on with Caitlin O'Connor.

joe manganiello kids reason divorce sofia vergara not true
Source: @joemanganiello/Instagram

Joe Manganiello has since moved on with Caitlin O'Connor.

Manganiello first started seeing the Rideshare actress in September 2023. The lovebirds went Instagram official after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together back in February.

Vergara has also found love again following her split from the Spider-Man actor.

The Griselda star was first linked romantically to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in October 2023, when they stepped out together for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

In April, Vergara confessed in a sweet post shared to her Instagram Story that she "luvs" the "handsome doctor."

joe manganiello kids reason divorce sofia vergara not true
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is dating Justin Saliman.

Saliman has since been seen spending time with his girlfriend's family — including Vergara's son, Manolo, 32, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

Vergara shared photos of her boyfriend enjoying quality time with the actress' loved ones on Mother's Day in May.

Source: OK!

Men's Journal interviewed Manganiello about his divorce from Vergara.

