Back on the Market? Sofía Vergara Reveals She's 'Kind of Single' Despite Romance With Surgeon Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman first went public with their romance in October 2023

The Modern Family actress claimed she was not in a committed relationship during an interview published Thursday, October 24, seemingly snubbing her ongoing romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman .

Sofía Vergara declared she was 'kind of single' during a recent interview.

While speaking with a news publication, Vergara was asked whether she still stands behind her previous theory that New York City has the best dating scene.

"Totally," the brunette beauty, 52, declared. "Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so … kind of single."