Back on the Market? Sofía Vergara Reveals She's 'Kind of Single' Despite Romance With Surgeon Justin Saliman
Is Sofía Vergara ready to mingle?
The Modern Family actress claimed she was not in a committed relationship during an interview published Thursday, October 24, seemingly snubbing her ongoing romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
While speaking with a news publication, Vergara was asked whether she still stands behind her previous theory that New York City has the best dating scene.
"Totally," the brunette beauty, 52, declared. "Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so … kind of single."
"Anyway..." Vergara continued while letting out a laugh.
The Griselda star went on to explain why she finds the Big Apple to be a more suitable spot for singles than Los Angeles, noting: "I feel like there’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A., because [there], most of the people are in the entertainment business."
"Here, you have people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople," she mentioned.
Vergara and Saliman first went public with their romance in October 2023 — just three months after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from the America's Got Talent judge, ultimately ending their seven-year marriage.
At the time, Vergara and Saliman were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Funke restaurant Los Angeles. The pair was caught on camera together at the Hollywood hotspot and later in a car being driven by the handsome doctor, as OK! previously reported.
As of this past August, the couple was still going strong, as the Hot Pursuit star said during a red carpet interview after AGT's first live show of Season 19 that she was "enjoying life" with him while gushing over how "grateful" she was for "the people around me."
Back in April, a source spilled: "Sofia and Dr. Justin Saliman's relationship has gotten more serious."
"They've been having a great time together and really enjoy each other's company," the insider admitted. "Justin loves Sofia’s enthusiasm, character, sense of humor, and how hardworking she is. They love to have fun dinner date nights and have a natural chemistry whether it's just the two of them out or if they're with friends, too."
It was around that same time in which Vergara uploaded a sweet Instagram Story about her man, who had been taking care of her following the actress' surgery on her knee.
"If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Saliman dressed in his scrubs and standing at her bedside. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."
It is unclear whether Vergara's relationship with Saliman has fizzled out or if they haven't committed to anything serious following her confession about being "single."
Prior to being married to Manganiello from 2015 until he filed for divorce in 2023, Vergara was married to Joe Gonzalez — whom she shares her only son, Manolo, 33, with — from 1991-1993.
Us Weekly spoke to Vergara about her relationship status.