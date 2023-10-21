Sofía Vergara Spotted on Steamy Date With Orthopedic Surgeon After Split From Ex Joe Manganiello
Getting back out there!
On Friday, October 20, Sofía Vergara was spotted on a romantic dinner date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
The duo stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., where they were photographed on the way to their meal.
The Modern Family alum stunned in a body-hugging black lace corset, purple pants, black heels and a red bag. The star glowed in a full face of makeup and had her long brown locks straightened for the big night. Meanwhile, the doctor wore blue jeans and a navy button down.
According to the medical professional’s website, he has an Ivy League education and had his fellowship at Stanford University. Additionally, he completed his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Saliman is a “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee,” who even invented a “revolutionary meniscus repair device” as part of his startup.
Despite his medical background, the physician is no stranger to Hollywood as he previously was married to actress Bree Turner, who is well known for her roles on the TV show Grimm and the rom-com classic The Ugly Truth.
This date marked the first time Vergara has been publicly seen dating another man since her split from husband of seven years Joe Manganiello.
As OK! previously reported, in July, the pair released a statement announcing their divorce.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint social media message.
At the time, sources spilled that the couple had been struggling for a while.
"Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider stated.
Another source noted: "Sofía and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones."
"Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home," they continued.
While Vergara is seemingly just starting to move on, in September, Manganiello was spotted with his alleged new girlfriend, actress Caitlin O’Connor.
The Magic Mike star, 46, and his latest boo, 33, were seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, Calif. Despite the public appearance, a source insisted, “Joe’s not trying to rub it in Sofía’s face. But he does feel like enough time has passed.”
“She’s clearly still upset,” the insider added. “Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend.”
“Who knows, though, maybe seeing Joe move on will encourage her to do so, too,” the source noted.
