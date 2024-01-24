'I've Known My Strengths and I've Played to Them': Sofía Vergara, 51, Admits Her Good Looks Helped Her Succeed in Hollywood
Good looks may have gotten her started, but Sofía Vergara has proven herself as an industry heavyweight throughout her successful TV career.
In a recent interview, the Modern Family star, 51, opened up about how her beauty gave her a leg up in Hollywood — and she refuses to feel negatively about it.
“It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad,” she stated. “My giant b---- and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here."
She then noted how she’s dealt with her appearance since her career took off.
“I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jack--- doesn’t know how to act. I can take it,” she said.
Though her looks have only helped her, she insisted her personality has kept her relevant after all these years.
“There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger b------ and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay,” Vergara shared. “From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my b----, then that’s your problem.”
Elsewhere in the interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara spoke about her July 2023 split from ex Joe Manganiello.
“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she spilled. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.”
She added that although she “respect[s]” those who wish to welcome children later in life, it was just “not for [her] anymore.”
“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she said of son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she shares with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.
“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” Vergara continued, noting, “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”
These days, Vergara is in a happy place in her life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel very fulfilled. I’ve done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I’ve been hosting America’s Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun, I’m hosting this series all over the world, I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can’t even think of complaining about anything," she stated.