'Shut Up!': Sofía Vergara Interrupts Kelly Clarkson When Singer Says Her Transformation for 'Griselda' Looks 'Slight'
Sofía Vergara wants people to know that transforming into the titular character for her new series Griselda was no walk in the park.
The actress discussed her role — which is based on real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco — during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she was visibly shocked to hear that the host thought the changes she made to her appearance were only "slight."
"This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something," Kelly Clarkson, 41, told Vergara, 51, of her look in the Netflix show.
“What?!" Vergara questioned. "Are you crazy?"
"Whatever they did though, it looks slight," the American Idol alum explained.
“No, Kelly, it was hours!" the Modern Family star insisted.
"Here's what I'm saying: it probably took time, but the slight change completely changed your being," Clarkson elaborated.
"It was a wig! Shut up!" Vergara quipped. "It was a wig. It was a lot! They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose. It was plastic from here to here."
"How I'm saying is, they did such a good job that it looks seamless. You literally look like you could actually just be this person in different movies," the "Since U Been Goner" singer said, making it clear she wasn't trying to insult Vergara. "You look like a different actress playing the role. You could have a whole different life as this actress."
"That's exactly what I wanted, that reaction," the mom-of-one responded.
Vergara's look in the show is a far cry from her usual glam appearance, which in a different interview, prompted the America's Got Talent judge to discuss how her good looks have helped her succeed in Hollywood.
“It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad,” she spilled. “My giant b---- and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here."
Though everyone's look changes over time, the bombshell believes it's her talent and personality that have helped her be a mainstay into her 50s.
“There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger b------ and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay,” Vergara shared. “From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my b----, then that’s your problem.”