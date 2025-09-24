Sofía Vergara Sizzles in Busty Floral Dress Alongside Mel B Ahead of 'America's Got Talent' Finale: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara brought her signature sultry style to the America’s Got Talent semifinals. The Modern Family star, 53, stunned in a strapless, green and purple floral dress while judging the competition series on Tuesday, September 23. Vergara bared her cleavage in the busty gown, complemented by her flat-ironed locks and smokey eyeshadow.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara will judge this week's 'America's Got Talent' finale.

She posed backstage alongside fellow judge Howie Mandel, who sported his signature suit and circular glasses. Later in the evening, Vergara captured a selfie with Mel B, who rocked a multicolored, leopard-print ensemble and crimped hair. The TV star exposed her décolletage in close-up snaps shared to her Instagram feed. Her jewelry — designed by Beladora and Anabela Chan — took center stage, including purple drop earrings and a large emerald ring. "We r on! Semifinals tonight! Mañana the big day!!! Season 20! @agt," she wrote. Designer Laura Basci cheered from the crowd, while Vergara’s glam team hung out backstage.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Mel B both serve as judges on 'America's Got Talent.'

The Griselda alum is wrapping up a season full of provocative looks on America’s Got Talent. Last week, she popped out of a strapless, nude embellished gown while posing in front of the show’s red buzzer. Vergara also snapped a selfie with the former Spice Girl, who juxtaposed her outfit with a neon green frock. Among the AGT finalists vying for the $1 million cash prize are Jessica Sanchez, Chris Turner, LightWire, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue and Leo High School Choir.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara skipped the 2025 Emmys due to a medical emergency.

Vergara’s return to television comes after she suffered a scary allergic reaction that caused her to miss the Emmy Awards on September 14. She abandoned her presenting duties and was rushed to the hospital with a swollen eyelid. "Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie [sic] right before getting in the car! 🤣🤣," she explained on Instagram. The social media carousel featured a close-up of her eye, as well as videos of herself lying on the doctor’s table and washing her eyelid in the sink. "Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️," her AGT costar Terry Crews commented. "What the f…." Heidi Klum added. "Oh no 😕😕❤️❤️," Diplo lamented.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara nearly exposed her chest in a racy dress.